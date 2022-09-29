Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills, Younes Sekkouri, met, Wednesday in Lisbon, with president of the Confederation of Portuguese Employers (CIP), António Saraiva, to discuss actions to be taken in order to implement the agreement concluded between the two countries, aimed at providing job opportunities in Portugal to Moroccan workers.

The two parties discussed the logistical and administrative means and the conditions of selection of 400 Moroccan workers, in order to guarantee them all the rights, related to work, social coverage and health.

In a statement to the press, the Moroccan minister said that the Portuguese side has expressed its determination to implement this agreement and welcome the beneficiaries in the best conditions, ensuring that Morocco remains open to such initiatives, while respecting the national needs in strategic sectors.

For his part, CIP president said that the talks focused on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and consolidate partnerships between companies in both countries.

The geographical and cultural proximity will further boost economic cooperation between the two countries, said Saraiva, noting that the tense international context encourages Portuguese companies to conquer new markets and request a skilled workforce.

On the sidelines of his talks, the minister held, in the same framework, a meeting with 15 confederations affiliated to CIP.

During his two-day working visit, the Moroccan minister also met with several Portuguese officials to implement the agreement between the two countries on employment.

Morocco and Portugal had signed last January an agreement on employment and residence of Moroccan workers in Portugal, which is part of the dynamics of modernization of partnership instruments between the two countries.

This agreement aims to respond efficiently to the growing demand of Moroccan workers to benefit from work opportunities offered in the Portuguese economy.

It is also meant to define the admission and residence procedures applicable to Moroccan citizens for the exercise of a professional activity in Portugal, and to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of managing regular migration flows.