The partnership will support the deployment of highly trained conservation dogs to protect endangered wildlife and combat poaching in Southern Africa

The first phase will see Emirates SkyCargo transport specialist dogs from the UK to Zimbabwe, where they will support wildlife rangers at Matusadona National Park

Collaboration reinforces Emirates’ longstanding commitment to wildlife protection and efforts to combat illegal wildlife trafficking

Emirates SkyCargo (www.Emirates.com) has partnered with Dogs 4 Wildlife (https://apo-opa.co/4vor8eA), a UK-based charity that protects endangered wildlife in Africa through the deployment of specialist conservation dogs. The first phase of the partnership will see Emirates SkyCargo transport dogs from the UK to Southern Africa, where they will work alongside wildlife park rangers to track poachers and strengthen conservation efforts.

The first two dogs, Vega and Kuda, both Belgian Malinois, are specialist human scent tracking dogs trained by Dogs 4 Wildlife for conservation operations. Selected for their exceptional drive, determination, and natural tracking abilities, Vega and Kuda will help form a new conservation K9 unit supporting wildlife protection efforts in Zimbabwe.

The dogs are scheduled to travel from London to Harare via Dubai in late June and will be deployed at Zimbabwe’s Matusadona National Park on their arrival.

Welfare-focused animal transportation services

Emirates SkyCargo, the air freight division of Emirates, transports cargo for businesses across Emirates’ global network. Through its specialist live animal transportation services, the airline provides reliable and welfare-focused transportation for animals. This is supported by dedicated handling processes, purpose-built facilities, and trained experts across its global network.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo, said: “Protecting wildlife is a shared responsibility that requires collaboration, innovation, and long-term commitment. Through our partnership with Dogs 4 Wildlife, we are proud to support the deployment of highly trained conservation dogs, such as Vega and Kuda, across conservation initiatives. These animals will play a vital role in protecting endangered species and strengthening conservation efforts on the ground. This partnership reflects Emirates SkyCargo’s broader commitment to combatting illegal wildlife trade and supporting organisations that are creating meaningful impact for wildlife and global communities.”

Darren Priddle, Founder and Volunteer Trustee, Dogs 4 Wildlife, said: "We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Emirates SkyCargo on this important initiative. The deployment of conservation dogs such as Vega and Kuda represents far more than the transportation of two animals; it represents the movement of specialist conservation capability that will directly support wildlife rangers working on the front line of wildlife protection.

“At Dogs 4 Wildlife, our mission is to protect endangered species by providing highly trained conservation dogs and supporting the dedicated people who work tirelessly to safeguard wildlife every day. Having the support of a global organisation such as Emirates enables us to expand that impact and deliver proven conservation tools to the areas where they are needed most. This partnership demonstrates what can be achieved when organisations from different sectors come together with a shared commitment to protecting wildlife for future generations."

A commitment to wildlife protection

The partnership between Emirates SkyCargo and Dogs 4 Wildlife aligns closely with Emirates’ longstanding commitment to wildlife protection (https://apo-opa.co/4xAn0tp). The airline maintains a zero-tolerance approach to the illegal wildlife trade, including Emirates SkyCargo’s ban on the transportation of hunting trophies (https://apo-opa.co/4emw0te). Emirates SkyCargo also operates robust screening processes and works closely with industry partners, government authorities, and conservation organisations to help prevent the movement of illicit wildlife products through global supply chains. Since launching its illegal wildlife trade awareness programme, Emirates has trained more than 46,000 employees across its business, helping frontline teams identify, report and respond to potential wildlife trafficking risks. Emirates has also achieved IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) certification, which includes a dedicated wildlife module aligned with the Buckingham Palace Declaration.

The announcement comes as the industry and conservation community mark the 10th anniversary of the Buckingham Palace Declaration and gathers for the United for Wildlife High-Level Business Forum in London, highlighting the importance of cross-sector collaboration in tackling illicit wildlife trade and protecting endangered species for future generations. Emirates has been involved with United for Wildlife since becoming a founding signatory of the Declaration and continues to contribute to industry-wide efforts to combat wildlife trafficking.