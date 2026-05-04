Emirates (www.Emirates.com) is marking a near-full return to operations, with 96% of its global network now restored, following a period of disruption. In the past weeks, the airline has progressively resumed services across the Americas, Europe, Africa, West Asia, the Middle East/GCC, the Far East and Australasia.

Today, the airline operates to 137 destinations across 72 countries, with over 1,300 weekly frequencies, representing 75% of pre-disruption capacity. The airline is offering more flights, more seats and more options each day while reaffirming Dubai's position as a vital hub through which global travel moves.

Even as it operated with a reduced schedule, Emirates carried 4.7 million passengers* during the disruption, a testament to the enduring demand for travel and the trust that travellers continued to place in the airline to get them where they needed to go.

The Emirates experience, wherever you’re going

Wherever Emirates customers choose to fly, they can expect a best-in-class onboard and onground experience, defined by exceptional comfort, genuine hospitality, and a level of service that has set the standard for long-haul travel.

Onboard, customers enjoy a unique culinary experience, with regionally inspired, multi-course menus developed by a team of award-winning chefs and complemented by a wide selection of premium beverages. Emirates' award-winning ice inflight entertainment system offers more than 6,500 channels of the best global content in almost 40 languages, including movies, TV shows, music, podcasts, games, audiobooks and more, ensuring there is no such thing as a long flight.

And for those who need to stay connected, high-speed Wi-Fi keeps customers reachable at 40,000 feet. Emirates now has Starlink connectivity live on 28 aircraft, delivering ultra-fast, reliable internet in the air.

Enjoy flexible travel and rewards

Emirates is giving customers more reasons to travel with confidence with flexible rebooking, Dubai Connect stopover experiences and enhanced Skywards benefits:

Flexible bookings: Customers booked from 2 April will enjoy added flexibility, with one free date change included across all cabin classes. Customers who have booked with Emirates can also hold a fare for 24 hours free of charge.

Dubai Connect: For customers with extended transit times in Dubai from 6 to 26 hours, Emirates' Dubai Connect programme turns a long layover into a comfortable stopover, courtesy of the airline. Eligible customers will enjoy complimentary hotel accommodation at a 4 or 5-star property, airport transfers, meals, and, where required, a UAE entry visa. Available to passengers across all cabin classes with qualifying connection times, Dubai Connect can be booked up to 12 hours ahead via Manage Your Booking (https://apo-opa.co/4d25rcf) on www.Emirates.com. Terms and conditions apply (https://apo-opa.co/42SvsG9).

Skywards: From 8 May to 31 August 2026, Emirates Skywards members can enjoy accelerated access to the programme's premium tiers through reduced tier requirements and Bonus Tier Miles on Emirates and flydubai flights.

*Between 1 March and 30 April

Emirates operates five weekly flights between Dubai and Entebbe, ensuring consistent connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Uganda.

Passengers can explore flight schedules and book their journey from Entebbe by visiting Emirates’ official website: https://apo-opa.co/4usnAXF.