MSTelcom, a subsidiary of the Sonangol Group, has chosen Emerson (www.Emerson.com) to provide the company’s full automation portfolio for energy and industrial customers in Angola, further advancing the country’s objectives of leadership in hydrocarbon production. Emerson, a global leader in automation technology and industrial software, announced their collaboration aimed at expanding MSTelcom’s ability to provide engineering services to energy and industrial customers.

The alliance enables MSTelcom to provide the latest automation technologies to help the firm’s clients improve energy production, equipment availability, production optimization, safety and environmental sustainability.

Automation is increasingly seen as a key enabler for leaders like Sonangal to maximize production performance like oil and gas recovery, while also advancing their commitments for emissions reductions. Emerson’s portfolio is expected to provide advanced automation to MSTelcom, supporting their leadership in engineering and communications services and vision of continuous innovation and sustainability.

“This partnership with Emerson is a significant milestone that will allow MSTelcom to incorporate cutting-edge automation solutions as well as improve our operational efficiency by providing our customers with industry-leading automation software and technologies.” said Felisberta de Jesus, president of the executive board of MSTelcom.

“Our work together will bridge MSTelcom’s information technology expertise with Emerson’s advanced automation portfolio,” said Mathias Schinzel, president of Emerson in Middle East&Africa. “Together, our aim is to help modernize the Angolan energy and industrial infrastructure with the latest innovations for sustainable and reliable performance, helping reinforce Angola’s global leadership in energy production through digital transformation."

About Emerson:

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world’s essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit www.Emerson.com.

About MSTelcom - Mercury Telecommunications Services, A.S.:

Founded by the Sonangol Group, MSTelcom is a subsidiary specialized in telecommunications services in Angola. With a strong focus on delivering reliable and innovative solutions, MSTelcom plays a pivotal role in providing cutting-edge communication services to clients across various industries. As a trusted entity within the Sonangol Group, MSTelcom continues to drive connectivity and technological advancement in the region, solidifying its reputation as a key player in the telecommunications sector.

Find out more via: About Us | Mercury Serviços de Telecomunicações, SARL (www.MSTelcom.co.ao)