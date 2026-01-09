Emergent BioSolutions has announced a collaboration agreement with PANTHER to provide additional financial support to continue progressing the Africa CDC-led ‘MpOx Study in Africa’ (MOSA). This initiative aims to advance research into effective treatments for patients diagnosed with mpox, a virus for which there is currently no dedicated antiviral therapy.

Launched in 2024, MOSA is a double-blind, platform-adaptive clinical trial designed to evaluate potential treatment options for mpox across multiple African countries. The study initially received funding from the European Union and Africa CDC, with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) being a major area of focus.

An independent data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) completed its initial review of MOSA safety data in December 2025, after the first 50 patients were randomised, and recommended continuing the trial, with no safety concerns identified.

“We applaud Africa CDC, the DRC investigators, and PANTHER for their efforts in reaching this important milestone and are proud to support the advancement of the MOSA trial,” said Simon Lowry, M.D., chief medical officer, head of research and development, Emergent. “Emergent is committed to collaborating with research partners around the world to study medications that address global health threats.”

As the study continues, Africa CDC and PANTHER intend to extend the study to new countries, including a site in Uganda, and enrol patients to reach the next milestone.

“This study represents a critical step in generating evidence to inform mpox treatment and strengthen Africa’s capacity to respond to emerging health threats,” said Africa CDC Director General, Dr Jean Kaseya. “Africa CDC will continue working closely with partners whose collaboration and support are essential in advancing research and improving preparedness across the continent.”

Since the beginning of 2024, the continent has reported more than 61,383 confirmed cases and 296 deaths across 32 countries, according to Africa CDC. Africa has both major mpox clades, Clade I, which is endemic to Central Africa and causes more severe illness, and Clade II, which is more prevalent in West Africa, while recent outbreaks have featured subclades like Clade Ia, Ib and Clade IIa and IIb.