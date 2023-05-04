Elysee Brand, a leader in the digital tools, industry, is proud to announce its participation in GITEX Africa 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), the largest technology exhibition in the region. The event is scheduled to take place from May 31st to June 02nd at the Place Bab Jdid, Bd Al Yarmouk, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco.

Show timings. 31 MAY-10 AM to 6 PM

01 JUNE-10 AM to 6 PM

02JUNE-10 AM to 6 PM

Elysee Brand will be showcasing its latest products such as Electronic Digital Business Card and other different devices for sharing contact details www.Eazylink.co/ innovations at the exhibition, providing attendees with an opportunity to experience firsthand the quality and excellence that the brand is known for. The company's team of experts will be on hand to discuss the features and benefits of their products and services, answer any questions, and offer solutions to meet the needs of the attendees.

"We are excited to be participating in GITEX Africa 2023," said Elyse Nkundimana the CEO of Elysee Brand. "This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our latest innovations and engage with our customers and partners. We are committed to providing the best quality products and services, and we look forward to demonstrating that commitment at the exhibition.”

GITEX Africa is expected to attract thousands of attendees from across the region and beyond. The exhibition will provide a platform for companies to showcase their latest technologies, network with industry peers, and explore new business opportunities. Elysee Brand is proud to be a part of this prestigious event and looks forward to meeting with attendees and showcasing its latest offerings.

About Elysee Brand:

Elysee Brand was founded in 2019 from Rwanda in the capital city Kigali.

is a full-service digital product agency offering creative digital solutions to startups, mid and large size companies across Rwanda even worldwide. As a leader in video production, motion graphics, software development, web development, app development, web hosting and domain name registration, we are your one-stop for ingenuity. Combined with extensive experience in technology, use of proven methodology and a team that encompasses a wide variety of skill sets and experience, we help our clients to achieve their goals in the industry, providing innovative solutions to meet the needs of their customers. With a commitment to quality and excellence, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry.

Clients: Nextstudios, Norec, ePhone, Senrab Consultech, Intore Ent, KigaliPhones, Abanoub Global, Eri-Rwanda, Startimes and many more….

For more information, please visit: www.ElyseeBrand.com

Headquarter Kigali,Rwanda.