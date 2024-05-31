Elm (https://apo-opa.co/4bFOQJs), a pioneer in digital solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Numeryx Technologies, a French company with expertise in implementing and developing business solutions, to foster cooperation, explore and promote business prospects, as well as enable digital transformation by implementing joint initiatives and exchanging technical expertise and knowledge.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Alameen Shawqi Al-Hazmi, Chief Executive Officer of the Integrated Solutions Group at Elm, and Mr. Mozer Al Ayadi, Chief Executive Officer of Numeryx Technologies, in the presence of various officials from both sides. The MoU outlines enhancing business opportunities, leveraging both the companies’ expertise in the European and African markets, along with the local market in Saudi Arabia, in the development of information technology activities, as well as exploring potential investment and cooperation prospects.

Majid bin Saad Al Arifi, the Official Spokesman and CEO VP of the Marketing Sector at Elm underscored the significance of the MoU with Numeryx Technologies. He went on to explain how this cooperation will contribute to building digital infrastructure in order to improve service quality and performance efficiency in Europe and Africa. Al-Arifi further stated that this MoU mirrors the dedication of both parties in developing cutting-edge technical solutions that support sustainable development, adding that this cooperation positively impacts the efforts to empower entrepreneurship and the digital economy in the region.

Additionally, Al-Arifi further indicated that the MoU echoes Elm’s interest in contributing its pioneering expertise and knowledge of digitalisation and the development of technology infrastructure, which would facilitate the advancement of digital transformation in a variety of industries. He asserted that both parties will work together to introduce cutting-edge digital platforms in the public and private sectors, as well as provide advisory services, project management services, solutions, and business processes.

Both parties will collaborate on plans under the terms of this MoU, exploring potential long-term and short-term prospects in the global targeted markets and evaluating the investment requirements and opportunities in the digital economy sector regionally. Elm will also offer business accelerators and investments for start-ups, in addition to providing its leading expertise in delivering digital services with the greatest security and reliability standards.

The partnership involves the exchange of expertise and knowledge in the realm of digital transformation across the public and private sectors. Its primary objective is to share expertise among the respective teams from both sides about the different aspects of digital transformation and keep them informed about the latest advancements and innovations in this field.