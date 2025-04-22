The Foreign Ministry is pleased to announce the launch of the seventh phase of the electronic attestation service in Jordan and Egypt, starting from April 22, 2025.

The Ministry is committed to providing high-quality consular services, supporting the digital transformation goals of Oman Vision 2040, and facilitating procedures through service digitisation.

There will be no need to visit the Sultanate of Oman’s missions in these countries to obtain attestation services.

The electronic attestation service was launched on January 23, 2025 and currently covers the following countries: all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Germany, the Republic of Austria, Cyprus, Japan, the Italy, and Thailand.

Those seeking to attest documents can easily apply through the following electronic portal:

https://www.omanpost.om/ar/attestation-services

The service will be rolled out gradually to other countries as part of the Ministry's phased implementation plan, in collaboration with Oman Post.

