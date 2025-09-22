Yasser Ramadan, Chairman of the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA), has been confirmed as a speaker at the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) (https://African-MiningWeek.com/)– Africa’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders, taking place from October 1–3, 2025, in Cape Town. Ramadan will participate in a fireside chat titled From Policy to Practice: Implementing Egypt’s Vision for Mineral Beneficiation. AMW 2025 provides an ideal platform for Ramadan to showcase Egypt’s rich mineral potential, spanning gold, potash, phosphate and critical minerals.

Ramadan’s participation comes at a pivotal moment, as Egypt accelerates mining sector growth through regulatory and institutional reforms (https://apo-opa.co/3Kg0v8U). In early 2025, the government enacted a new law, granting EMRA with the authority to streamline licensing, enhance its financial independence and strengthen collaboration with industry stakeholders across the value chain. As a result, EMRA – under the leadership of Ramadan - has secured a series of high-profile partnerships.

In July 2025, the authority signed an MoU with Elsewedy Capital (https://apo-opa.co/423pwKC) to explore and develop the Sebaia phosphate mines, including feasibility studies for a fertilizer production plant to advance Egypt’s local beneficiation agenda. That same month, EMRA signed agreements with Centamin to expand gold exploration and with Aton Resources to unlock new prospects in the Eastern Desert. Earlier in April 2025, EMRA also concluded a major agreement with AngloGold Ashanti for the exploitation of gold and associated minerals in the region.

These agreements signal renewed global interest in Egypt’s mining potential and are expected to unlock new opportunities for resource monetization. Against this backdrop, AMW 2025 represents a strategic platform for Ramadan to provide insight into Egypt’s mining reform agenda. Through his participation at the event, Ramadan is expected to provide updates on ongoing projects and connect with global investors as the country pursues new partnerships aimed at unlocking the full potential of Egypt’s mineral sector.

About African Mining Week:

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.