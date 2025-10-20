Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae-myung.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the two presidents exchanged greetings on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The Korean President expressed his gratitude and appreciation to President El-Sisi for receiving his special envoy in September 2025, noting that the meeting was fruitful and yielded tangible outcomes. For his part, President El-Sisi renewed his greetings to President Lee on his election as President of the Republic in June 2025, confirming that he looks forward to welcoming him in Cairo at the earliest opportunity, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and advance relations across various fields.

The call also emphasized the two presidents’ shared commitment to promoting a global culture of peace, commending efforts made in this regard in both the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula.

In this context, President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt’s efforts that led to the agreement to end the war in Gaza Strip, stressing the importance of fully implementing the terms of the agreement.

President Lee expressed deep appreciation for Egypt’s role and for President El-Sisi’s efforts in resolving regional crises.

The call also tackled ways to enhance bilateral relations, with both sides emphasizing the importance of boosting cooperation to attract more Korean investments into Egypt, especially in areas such as artificial intelligence, information technology and communications, shipbuilding, and automobile manufacturing, with a focus on localizing these industries within Egypt. The two Presidents also explored opportunities for cooperation in the fields of education and higher education, including the possibility of establishing a Korean university in Egypt in partnership with Egyptian counterparts.

President Lee noted that Egypt was the first country to host a Korean Cultural Center, adding that two new cultural centers will soon open in Cairo to further promote Korean culture. Furthermore, he congratulated President El-Sisi on the upcoming opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum. The two Presidents exchanged congratulations on the qualification of both countries' national football teams for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.