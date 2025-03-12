Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli.
The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi stressed during the call the need to continue strengthening relations between the two countries across fields, particularly in the economic and investment sectors.
The prime minister of Nepal expressed his appreciation for Egypt's support for his country in various fields and noted the President's emphasis on the need to strengthen relations between the two countries, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and development cooperation.
The President and the prime minister of Nepal emphasized the need to further enhance ties between Egypt and Nepal and coordinate with regard to developments pertinent to regional and international issues of mutual interest.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.