The phone call tackled bilateral relations, with the two leaders lauding the profound fraternal relations the two peoples and their leaderships share. They also commended the steady progress in bilateral ties and emphasized the need to further expand cooperation in an array of fields. President El-Sisi and His Majesty King Hamad also discussed developments in the Gaza Strip. They reviewed efforts underway to reach a ceasefire and ensure access for humanitarian aid and relief into the sector. The two leaders concurred about the urgent need for action by the international community to reinforce the resolutions of international legitimacy, primarily the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and General Assembly, in order to put an immediate end to the humanitarian plight of the Palestinian people.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said President El-Sisi commenced the call by, once again, congratulating the people and leadership of the Kingdom of Bahrain on its celebrations of Bahrain National Day. The President wished the Kingdom enduring progress and prosperity, under His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s reign.

