Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. The two presidents stressed the need to continue developing relations across various fields, both bilaterally and through the tripartite cooperation mechanism with Greece, especially with regard to economic aspects and energy sector. This is in addition to ongoing political consultations on various issues.

The call touched on the regional situation. The Cypriot president listened to President El-Sisi's views regarding the escalation in the region. The President reviewed the priorities of the Egyptian position and efforts made to stop the escalation in the Gaza Strip, stressing the danger of the continuation of the war, and warning of the continued deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The President underlined the need to maintain the region's security and stability through the de-escalation of tension in the Palestinian territories as well as regionally, given the gravity of entering a vicious circle of response and counter-response, which does not serve the interests of all the peoples of the region.

The Cypriot president expressed appreciation for the Egyptian efforts, stressing his keenness to coordinate and consult with Egypt within the framework of efforts to spare the region the scourge of war. He also stressed his country's support for the Egyptian-American-Qatari statement regarding the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. The call also confirmed the two countries' position on the necessity of advancing the political track based on the two-state solution, being the means to achieve peace, security, and stability in the region.