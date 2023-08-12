Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Said, Minister of Finance Mohammed Maait and Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir.

Spokesman for the Presidency Counselor Ahmed Fahmy said the meeting reviewed the status of the investment plan for transport sector projects nationwide. The President was briefed on the efforts to maintain the national road network, in light of the importance of enhancing the important leap that has been achieved in this field, which resulted in facilitating the movement and transportation of citizens, and achieving great economic returns, in terms of commercial activity and transportation of goods, also in terms of reducing traffic jams, which has huge negative impacts on the economy and citizens, in addition to saving fuel and reducing environmental pollution.

The President was also briefed on the efforts to develop the railway system, the status of developing the first and second lines of the metro in Greater Cairo, in addition to the ongoing work to establish the fourth line of the metro and ongoing efforts to develop the port system nationwide.

President El-Sisi held another meeting with the prime minister and minister of transport, during which developments of the intensive efforts to localise the transport and railway industry in Egypt were presented, partnership with the private sector. These efforts have reached advanced stages within the framework of providing components for means of transportation at the national level. The minister of transport explained that Egypt is on the way to not import railway cars or buses from abroad again, as they are manufactured in Egypt by Egyptian hands.

President El-Sisi gave directives to enhance the comprehensive steps of the state towards the localization of industry and the deepening of local manufacturing, in partnership and cooperation with the private sector and major leading companies in the world, as well as streamlining measures to establish more factories for the manufacture of related components in Egypt to help achieve self-sufficiency locally and save foreign currency, as well as contributing to the implementation of the general strategy of the state by intensifying work to strengthen the national industry in various production fields.