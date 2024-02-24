Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received President of the State of Eritrea, President Isaias Afwerki, at Al-Ittihadiya Palace, where an official reception ceremony was held, the national anthem was played, and the guards of honor was inspected. Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said President El-Sisi welcomed the Eritrean President’s visit to Egypt.

The two Presidents underscored interest to forge closer bilateral relations and to promote the level and depth of the two countries’ cooperation across various domains, notably in economic, commercial, and security fields. They also discussed stimulating trade between the two countries and enhancing investment flow by boosting the presence of Egyptian companies in the Eritrean market in sectors of interest and priority to both sides, particularly in areas where Egyptian companies enjoy comparative advantages and accumulated experience.

The two Presidents also touched on the situation in the region, with a focus on developments in the Red Sea. President El-Sisi and President Afwerki tackled the grave security developments in the region and stressed the vital need for de-escalation and for containing the situation. The two Presidents also emphasized the necessity to reach an urgent and immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, paving the way for full and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid and relief to the sector, for launching the two-state solution and the establishment an independent Palestinian state, in accordance with the adopted international terms of reference.

The two Presidents also deliberated on developments in the Horn of Africa, and were aligned with regard to the need to respect the sovereignty of the State of Somalia and support it by categorically rejecting all measures that would undermine this sovereignty. The situation in Sudan was also discussed.

The two Presidents emphasized the importance of continued joint efforts between Egypt and Eritrea, within the framework of the path of neighboring countries. This shall aim to reach earnest solutions to the crisis, conducive to a ceasefire, putting an end to the humanitarian suffering the Sudanese people have been enduring and fulfilling their aspirations and hopes for achieving security, stability, and development.