Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the Speaker of Libya's House of Representatives, Counselor Aguila Saleh. The meeting was attended by Political Advisor to the Speaker of Libya's House of Representatives, Hamid Al-Safi, and Director of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Hassan Rashad.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said that the meeting reviewed the latest developments on the Libyan scene. President El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's firm position in support of Libya and its national institutions, emphasizing the importance of preserving Libya's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The President also stressed the necessity for unifying efforts to reach a comprehensive political settlement to the crisis. This is in order to allow for presidential and parliamentary elections to be held concurrently as soon as possible, in a way that fulfills the aspirations of the Libyan people for stability, security, and a dignified life.

President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's commitment to continuing its efforts and coordination with all Libyan brothers and concerned international parties. This stems from Egypt's belief in the necessity of stability in the brotherly state of Libya, and that Libya's political and security stability is an integral part of Egypt's own stability.

The President also emphasized the importance of the departure of all foreign forces from Libya, which will contribute to promoting security, enabling Libyan institutions to play their role in consolidating stability across all Libyan territories.

The President expressed Egypt's interest in the reconstruction Libya and in participating in this process, as well as transferring Egyptian development expertise to support the development process.

The Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives expressed his deep appreciation for the historical and fraternal relations between Egypt and Libya, and for the role of President El-Sisi and Egyptian institutions in supporting Libya's unity and the cohesion of its national institutions. He affirmed that this support represents a fundamental pillar for restoring security and stability and for advancing the transitional phase leading to the implementation of the upcoming electoral entitlements.