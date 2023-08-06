Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Governor of the Central Bank, Mr. Hassan Abdullah, Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Major General Abbas Kamel, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Hala Elsaid, Minister of International Cooperation, Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohamed Maait and President's Advisor for Financial Affairs, Major General Mohammed Amin.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that the meeting discussed Egypt’s economic indicators and the latest developments in the global economic situation, in light of the challenges prevailing at the international level which impose economic consequences on various economies worldwide, including Egypt. In this regard, serious measures taken during the last period which aim at improving the macroeconomic indicators and attract investments were presented. President El-Sisi was also briefed on the main economic objectives during the next phase and cooperation efforts with the various international financial institutions to continue the implementation of the economic reform process.

During the meeting, the President stressed that every effort should be made to reduce the impact of the crisis on citizens and absorb inflationary pressures, while continuing to implement structural reforms and maximizing the role of the private sector, particularly by eliminating bureaucratic constraints, and achieving the principle of competitive neutrality. This would help create an attractive climate for more domestic and foreign investments and promote the development gains achieved in various fields, thereby supporting the national economy and raising citizens' income levels.