Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, as part of his visit to Brussels, Belgium, to participate in the first Egypt-EU summit.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the President expressed his appreciation for the positive and supportive role played by the European Parliament, and Ms. Metsola in particular, in strengthening the partnership between Egypt and the European Union. The President also stressed the importance of continuing cooperation and coordination between the two sides on various issues of common interest, in addition to accelerating the implementation of the axes of the strategic partnership between Egypt and the European Union, and bolstering the Egyptian-European parliamentary dialogue as a bridge of communication between the peoples of the two shores of the Mediterranean.

For her part, Ms. Metsola expressed her appreciation for Egypt's efforts in reaching an agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip, stressing that without President El-Sisi’s efforts in this regard, it would not have been possible to reach an agreement.

The President reviewed Egypt's efforts to consolidate security and stability in the Middle East, including the mediation that, in cooperation with other mediators, led to an agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip, in addition to Egypt's hosting of the Sharm el-Sheikh peace summit with high-level international participation.

Both sides emphasized the necessity of underpinning the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, allowing sufficient humanitarian aid into the Strip, and providing the necessary medical care for the injured. The president of the European Parliament stressed that the European Union is pushing towards the implementation of the two-state solution.

The meeting also touched on Egypt's efforts to resolve regional crises in a manner that preserves the sovereignty, stability, unity and territorial integrity of states, and protects the resources of their peoples. Ms. Metsola expressed her great appreciation for the pivotal role played by Egypt in the region, praising its wise and balanced policies, and considering it a fundamental pillar of stability in the Middle East and the southern Mediterranean.

The meeting also addressed the issue of illegal immigration, where Egypt's efforts that have resulted in halting the departure of illegal immigration boats from its shores since September 2016 were commended. In this context, the importance of strengthening European cooperation was emphasized by providing job opportunities for skilled Egyptian workers and facilitating studying and training in European countries, as well as the need to strive for development and consolidate stability in the relevant countries. The meeting also saw alignment on the importance of strengthening communication between the Egyptian Parliament, with its two chambers, both the House of Representatives and the Senate, and the European Parliament on various issues of common interest.

The President expressed Egypt's appreciation for the honorable position adopted by the European Parliament in support of the Palestinian cause, embodied in the demand to stop the war and end the suffering of the people in the Gaza Strip. President El-Sisi stressed the need for integrated efforts between Egypt and European countries during the next phase to ensure the full implementation of the agreement to end the war, provide humanitarian aid, and begin the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. In the same context, Egypt's hosting of the Gaza Reconstruction and Recovery Conference, scheduled for November 2025, was welcomed.