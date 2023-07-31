Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Abu Mazen.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said President El-Sisi welcomed Palestinian President Abbas in Egypt and reiterated Egypt’s firm and historical position in support of the Palestinian people. The President confirmed that Egypt welcomes hosting the meeting of the Palestinian factions, which was held in New Alamain City yesterday, in the presence of the Palestinian President, to complete the dialogue on the various issues and dossiers, with the aim of reaching an end to the state of division and restoring Palestinian national unity.

The Palestinian President expressed sincere gratitude and appreciation to President El-Sisi for Egypt’s hosting of this important meeting and for its historical embracing of the Palestinian issue and the concerns of the Palestinian people. President Abbas confirmed that the meeting of the Palestinian factions is being held amid vital regional and international developments as well as developments on the ground. He added that convening the meeting represents an opportunity to discuss and exchange views on the best approaches to achieving national reconciliation.

The meeting focused on ways to coordinate positions and views regarding a number of issues pertinent to the Palestinian cause, particularly reviving the peace process. The two sides stressed the importance of preserving the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, continuing efforts toward achieving lasting, just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, and establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian State, along the June 4, 1967 lines, with Arab East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law, the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy as well as the Arab peace initiative, in order to realize peace, stability and prosperity for all peoples of the region.