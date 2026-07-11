Today in New Alamein City, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the players of Egypt’s national football team, along with the technical and administrative staff.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly; Minister of Youth and Sports Gouhar Nabil; and President of the Egyptian Football Association Eng. Hany Abu Rida.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said President El-Sisi awarded the players as well as the technical and administrative staff the Merit Cup and honorary decorations. This recognition was granted in appreciation of their heroic performance and outstanding technical level during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as well as their display of determination, perseverance, and discipline. A commemorative photograph was taken of the President with the players and the technical and administrative staff.

At the outset, President El-Sisi welcomed the players and the technical and administrative staff, expressing his pride and appreciation for the team’s honorable performance.

The President confirmed that this commendation reflects the general sentiment shared by all who followed the national team’s matches, among Egyptians, across the Arab world, within Egyptian and Arab communities abroad, and internationally as well.

President El-Sisi lauded the noble values embodied by the team, reflecting the authenticity of the Egyptian people. The President stressed that what has been achieved represents commendable effort and great dedication in the name of Egypt. The President noted that sport is not merely about winning and losing; more importantly, the national team earned the respect of people who valued the team’s performance even more than victory itself.

President El-Sisi emphasized that the national team represented Egypt’s youth in an admirable and honorable manner, creating a sense of joy among citizens throughout their World Cup journey thanks to the seriousness of their performance and their appearance in matches as a great team devoted to sincere effort.

The President also commended the team’s performance, which reflected the Egyptians’ ability to achieve success, stressing that the Egyptian people have a deep love for sports, particularly football, and that the nation is rich in talents capable of reaching the same level of excellence as the current stars of the team.

President El-Sisi underlined the importance of having impartial “talent scouts” dedicated to identifying young and emerging players. The President affirmed the State’s readiness to support promising talents, grant them the opportunities they deserve, and back the national coaching staff. The President concluded his remarks by underscoring the need to continue hard work, exert effort, preserve team spirit, and build new generations of players to build upon the success already achieved.

Later, President El-Sisi joined the national team players and the technical and administrative staff for lunch. The President was keen on listening to several players, who expressed their gratitude for meeting with the President and for his appreciation of their efforts.

They affirmed that both the national team and the players individually would spare no effort to build upon the achievement attained.

The President, once again, conveyed his gratitude and appreciation, on behalf of himself and the Egyptian people, for the team’s accomplishment, noting that the Egyptian people now look forward to even greater successes from the national team in the coming stage.