Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi headed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh.

President El-Sisi will deliver Egypt's speech before the summit, highlighting the pillars of the Egyptian position and Egypt’s intensive efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, and prevent the region from being sliding into a large-scale regional conflict, in addition to preserving the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state, along the borders of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.

