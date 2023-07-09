The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi granted the Order of the Republic, of the First Class to:

  • Judge Mohamed Eid Mohamed Mahgoub, Former President of the Court of Cassation
  • Counselor Adly Abdel Fattah Zayed, Former President of the Administrative Prosecution Authority
  • Counselor Mohamed Mohamed Bakr, Former Head of the State Lawsuits Authority

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said President El-Sisi expressed sincere appreciation for the revered judge and counselors for the great efforts they have exerted with commitment, devotion and honesty over their extended career in judicial work.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.