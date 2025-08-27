This morning at El Alamein International Airport, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi saw off President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the conclusion of His Highness’s fraternal visit to Egypt. The visit aimed to strengthen the bonds between the two brotherly leaders and emphasize the significance of their ongoing consultations and mutual coordination to serve the interests of the two peoples and enhance security and stability in the region.
President El-Sisi expressed his profound appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, underscoring the profound historical relations that unite Egypt and the UAE.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed his gratitude and appreciation to President El-Sisi and the Egyptian people for the warm reception and generous hospitality. He lauded the continuous progress in relations between the two countries across an array of fields, which reflects a shared destiny and common vision regarding the challenges facing the region.