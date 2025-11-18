This morning, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi visited the Police Academy, where he was received upon arrival by Minister of Interior Major General Mahmoud Tawfik, along with a number of commanders from the Police Academy and the Ministry of Interior.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy said that during the visit, the President attended the physical and aptitude assessments for male and female applicants seeking admission to the Police Academy. These assessments are conducted according to the objective criteria emphasized by the President to select the most qualified and outstanding candidates to join the police force, which contributes to enhancing efforts to improve the performance of the Egyptian police and its pivotal role in consolidating the foundations of security and stability in the country.

The President held an interactive dialogue with the new applicants to the Police Academy, discussing developments at the domestic, regional, and international levels. President El-Sisi stressed that internal developments have demonstrated the cohesion of the Egyptian people and their commitment to advancing the nation toward a stage of development and achievement.

President El-Sisi affirmed that regional developments require the unity of all Egyptians to continue advancing the nation, protect it from any threats, and preserve its gains, ensuring that the benefits of development are realized through the provision of security and stability.

The President also commended the dedication he observed among the new applicants who aspire to earn the honor of joining the police force to serve the nation. President El-Sisi expressed his deep appreciation for the essential role of the police in protecting the country and valued the great sacrifices made by police personnel and their families over the past years in confronting terrorism; sacrifices that reflect the genuine character of the Egyptian citizen in facing challenges.