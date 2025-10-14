Following the conclusion of her participation in the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, the Belgian capital, H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, headed to participate in the activities of the 2025 World Food Forum (WFF).

The forum is organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) at its headquarters in the Italian capital, Rome, during the period from October 10 to 17, with high-level participation from representatives of governments, international organizations, the private sector, and civil society.

This year's forum coincides with the 80th anniversary of the founding of the FAO, with events being held under the theme: "Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future."

Commenting on the forum, H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat emphasized the importance of strengthening international partnerships to support the transformation of agricultural and food systems. She pointed out that Egypt gives high priority to achieving food security and raising the efficiency of agricultural value chains through investment in innovation, technology, and sustainable finance, which contributes to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).