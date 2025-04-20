Following the completion of the preparation of the Economic and Social Development Plan for the upcoming fiscal year 2025/2026, and the presentation of the plan statement before the House of Representatives, H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, held an expanded meeting with the Ministry's leaders, from various departments and relevant entities, to follow up on the workflow and discuss the priorities for the next phase.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat expressed gratitude to all departments within the Ministry for the efforts during the past period, which were characterized by intensive and diligent work that contributed to the completion and launch of several reports and public platforms, including the Ministry's Annual Report for 2024, Egypt’s Integrated National Financing for Development Strategy, the 2nd Progress Report of the Country Platform for the "NWFE" program, the Monitoring and Evaluation Manual with the United Nations, as well as the second phase of the "HAFIZ" Hub for Advisory, Finance and Investment for Enterprises, reports on localizing Sustainable Development Goals, and Citizen Budget Plans.

The Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation emphasized that, in addition to the recent efforts, the coming period requires us to exert more effort and continuous work in light of the implementation of the government's program priorities and Egypt's Vision 2030, to consolidate macroeconomic stability, preserve development gains, and advance Egypt's development path amidst successive regional challenges and international repercussions.

H.E. Minister Al-Mashat stressed the critical stage that the Egyptian economy is going through, and that despite the ongoing challenges, the economic and structural reform measures, that were implemented starting March 2024, have improved the Egyptian economy's ability to withstand and adapt to changes, and even move forward in reaping the benefits of development.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat gave directives to immediately commence discussions with ministries and relevant entities to begin preparing the medium-term economic and social development plan, starting from the fiscal year 2026/2027, which is scheduled to be the first medium-term plan in accordance with the Unified Planning Law. It will be implemented in consultation, coordination, and cooperation with all ministries, public bodies, governorates, the private sector, and civil society, affirming the participatory approach that the state follows in development efforts, and within the framework of commitment to the implementation of the Public Planning Law No. 18 of 2022, and the Unified Public Finance Law No. (6) of 2022.

H.E. Minister Al-Mashat pointed out that the Ministry continues its pivotal role in implementing the national program for structural reforms in order to empower the private sector and create space for more local and foreign investments to achieve sustainable economic growth. She also pointed to directing all aspects of support to the Ministry's digital transformation efforts for enhancing the optimal use of data and information in formulating evidence-based policies.