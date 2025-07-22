On 20 July 2025, Mr. Ahmed Mustafa, CEO of Hassan Allam Trading & Engineering, together with Mr. Mahmoud Seliman, Marketing Advisor, paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Thanawat Sirikul, Ambassador of Thailand to Egypt, at the Royal Thai Embassy. Both parties discussed cooperation in promoting trade and investment between the two countries in the residential construction, infrastructure and construction materials businesses. The company is interested in working with Thai partners to assemble products for export to Europe and Africa, where Egypt enjoys special tax privileges and is located near both major markets. The company also believes that Thailand has potential to invest in Egypt in the hospitality and tourism sectors, and is ready to enhance awareness of the potential and economic opportunities in Egypt, as well as provide advice on investment loans to Thai entrepreneurs. Hassan Allam Holding, which is over 89 years old, is one of the largest companies in Egypt. Hassan Allam Trading & Engineering has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SCG International, a Thai conglomerate, to enter the Middle East and Africa markets in 2023.
