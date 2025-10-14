Al-Mashat: “The Academy strengthens our partnership with FAO to prepare future leaders in the field of sustainable agri-food systems.”

Egypt is consolidating its regional role as a hub for knowledge, experience exchange, and South–South cooperation in food security and agricultural development.

Her Excellency Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, and Dr. Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), signed a Letter of Intent regarding Egypt’s membership and hosting of the Regional Leadership Academy.

Established by FAO, the Academy serves as a regional center for training leaders and decision-makers in public policy areas related to agri-food system transformation, contributing to institutional capacity-building and supporting policymakers in the region to advance this transformation efficiently and independently.

The signing took place during the World Food Forum (WFF) 2025, organized by FAO at its headquarters in Rome, with high-level participation from government representatives, international organizations, the private sector, and civil society.

Dr. Al-Mashat stated that the signing of the Letter of Intent between the Ministry and FAO reflects the long-standing partnership between both sides and supports the Egyptian state’s efforts to promote sustainable development and build national and regional capacities in leadership and institutional transformation.

She emphasized that this step in bilateral cooperation reinforces joint efforts to accelerate the transformation of agri-food systems and facilitate dialogue among relevant institutions and investors, including financial institutions.

The Minister noted that Egypt’s hosting of the Academy represents an important milestone in consolidating its regional role as a hub for knowledge and experience exchange in food security and agricultural development, as well as in the transition toward sustainable food systems, in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Dr. Al-Mashat further explained that the Academy aims to prepare young leaders capable of driving effective institutional change in agricultural and food policy areas, and of building resilient and sustainable systems to address global challenges such as climate change and natural resource scarcity.

She added that cooperation with FAO reflects the Egyptian state’s belief in the importance of investing in human capital and enhancing leadership competencies capable of formulating and implementing integrated development policies. She underscored that capacity-building remains a fundamental pillar of Egypt’s efforts to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

The Minister also highlighted that the establishment of the Academy in Egypt will contribute to enhancing South–South cooperation and promoting knowledge and expertise exchange among Arab and African countries, further reinforcing Egypt’s position as a regional platform for development and international cooperation in the fields of food and agriculture.

According to the Letter of Intent, both parties agreed to advance digital transformation in agri-food systems across the Middle East and North Africa region, and to strengthen the efficiency, inclusiveness, sustainability, and resilience of these systems. This will be achieved by supporting national policies, developing leadership and strategic capacities among decision-makers in governments and relevant institutions, and promoting innovative research and tailored solutions in the field of agri-food systems.