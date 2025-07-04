Ecuador reaffirmed on Friday in Rabat that the Autonomy Initiative represents "the basis” to resolve the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

This position was voiced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of the Republic of Ecuador, Mrs. Gabriela Sommerfeld, during a press briefing following her talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita.

In this regard, and in line with the majority of UN member states, the Republic of Ecuador also expressed its support for Morocco’s efforts to achieve a realistic, pragmatic, lasting, and mutually acceptable political solution to this regional dispute within the framework of the United Nations.

It is worth recalling that the Republic of Ecuador withdrew its recognition of the so-called "sadr" on October 22, 2024, and severed all ties with this fictitious entity.