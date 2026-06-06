The ECOWAS Commission welcomed a group of primary school students to its new headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, on 4 June 2026 as part of an educational excursion aimed at introducing young learners to the work and mandate of the regional organization.The visit featured an interactive session during which the students introduced themselves and shared their future career aspirations. The engagement provided a unique opportunity for the children to learn about regional integration, leadership, and the role of ECOWAS in promoting peace, development, and cooperation across West Africa.

Delivering the opening presentation, Mrs. Kete Gillis-Harry, Head of Career Management and Training, provided the students with an overview of ECOWAS, its institutions, and its twelve Member States. She also engaged the students in an interactive discussion, encouraging them to explore the importance of regional cooperation and civic responsibility.

The students also received a presentation from Mrs. Eucharia Onwuneme of the Library Division, Directorate of Communication, who introduced them to the ECOWAS Library and highlighted its unique resources and services. Following the presentation, the students toured the library, gaining firsthand insight into one of the Commission’s key knowledge and information centres.

The visit concluded on a positive note, with the students expressing appreciation for the opportunity to visit the ECOWAS headquarters and learn more about the organization’s activities. The excursion served as an inspiring educational experience, broadening their understanding of regional institutions and encouraging them to pursue their ambitions with confidence.