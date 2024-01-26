The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is taking proactive steps to address the complex human security challenges facing the region.

To this end, its Early Warning Directorate (EWD) will host a critical workshop on regional human security analysis and coordination of experts from the 30th of January to the 1st of February 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.

This three-day event aims among others, to equip stakeholders with comprehensive insights, actionable recommendations, and enduring collaboration to tackle emerging threats. The workshop will leverage the ECOWAS’ Joint Analysis and Response Planning (JARP) Compendium and its Human Security Analysis Framework (HSAF) to analyze the situation across five thematic sectors and identify priority interventions for 2024.

The workshop which is co-funded by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), is expected to go beyond the regular identification of threats but also focus on bridging the gap between alert and response by empowering the National Early Warning and Response Mechanism (NEWRM) established across 11 ECOWAS member states as the dedicated research institutes which analyze, alert governments, propose appropriate responses, and facilitate response coordination.

To be developed at the end of the exercise, is a comprehensive understanding of the regional human security situation, a set of actionable recommendations for response actions to address regional human security challenges in 2024 as well as the recognition of potential resource mobilization strategies to support response activities. This report is expected to inform and support strategic recommendations that can help to foster peace in the region in the year 2024.

By engendering open dialogue, collaborative analysis, and robust early warning systems, this ECOWAS initiative sets the stage for proactive action and effective response towards safeguarding the well-being of millions of citizens across West Africa.