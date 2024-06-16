At a brief ceremony held in Abuja on Thursday 13 June 2024, Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation handed over cheques totalling almost $2 million to the World Food Programme and the Nigerian Red Cross Society. The funding was made available by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which asked the ministry to coordinate the project.

Professor Fatou SOW SARR, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, presented the two cheques to representatives of the Federal Ministry at the launch of its flood assistance programme, which was attended by the Nigerian Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the World Food Programme. The cheques were then presented to the Red Cross Society and the World Food Programme respectively.

Professor SARR presented the Nigerian Red Cross with a cheque for 906,205 US dollars, with the aim of reaching 3,500 households in the states of Adamawa, Anambra, Oyo, Kebbi, Kogi and Rivers in Nigeria. It will also dig 12 wells to ensure access to safe drinking water, thereby reducing the risk of water-borne diseases in the selected communities. According to Benson Agbro, Director of Disaster Management at the Nigerian Red Cross, ‘This agreement illustrates our shared commitment to humanitarian principles and the well-being of our citizens. It is a testament to what we can achieve through collaboration and solidarity. Together, we are not just responding to a disaster, we are laying the foundations for a more resilient and prosperous future for our nation”.

Professor SARR was then joined by representatives from the Ministries of Humanitarian Affairs and Foreign Affairs to present a cheque for one million dollars to the Deputy National Director of the World Food Programme, Mr Guy ADOUA. In Mr Adoua’s own words: ‘This partnership will continue to provide essential food, nutrition and resilience building support to communities in Katsina and Sokoto States and strengthen state government institutions and programmes for greater sustainability”.

ECOWAS and the Government of Nigeria have once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the well-being of the people with a generous contribution. “Together, we are creating sustainable solutions that will ensure long-term food security and resilience in the region”.