The Directorate of Financial Reporting&Grants, under the Department of Internal Services of the ECOWAS Commission, organized an Inter-Offices Working Session from August 19th to 23rd, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria. This session brings together financial services staff from ECOWAS Representative Offices across the region.

The primary objective of the meeting is to conduct inter-office reconciliations, clear long-standing advances, and update the financial books and records of the Offices.

This critical working session is very strategic and will also facilitate constructive dialogue between the Finance Directorate and the finances representatives to address specific objectives, including Inter-office reconciliations. Monthly reconciliation via financial reporting templates, Analysis of monthly schedules for inter-office and vendor accounts, Monthly reconciliation of bank statements and submission to the Commission, Regularization of advances and Practical discussions on issues raised in previous audits.

The meeting will also develop an action plan to ensure seamless closing processes and reconciliations in the future.

Mrs. Arroua Viviane FAYS, speaking on behalf of Mr. Ahmadou Oury BALDE, Director of Financial Reporting&Grants at the ECOWAS Commission, expressed her best wishes for productive and collaborative sessions. She emphasized the importance of sharing experiences to facilitate reconciliation efforts and harmonize good accounting and financial best practices across ECOWAS Representative Offices.

Mrs. FAYS also reiterated the Directorate’s commitment to ongoing efforts to reconcile financial statements with ECOWAS Representative Offices, aligning with the ECOWAS Vision 2050.