The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) has reaffirmed its commitment to providing humanitarian support to vulnerable communities in Member States affected by disasters.

The Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs, Dr. Sintiki TARFA-UGBE, gave the assurance on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission and the Commissioner for Social Affairs and Human Development during the conclusion of a five-day technical mission by the ECOWAS delegation to Cabo Verde to monitor the implementation of the Commission’s aid package to support vulnerable communities affected by the 2023 floods.

Dr. Sintiki TARFA-UGBE stressed that the ECOWAS Commission would remain steadfast in its support to the vulnerable population in disaster-affected communities in Member States, noting that the Commission’s humanitarian response goes beyond providing immediate relief package .

“Our goal is not only to respond to crises but to ensure that communities are equipped with the tools and resources necessary to recover and thrive. The allocation of $770,143 reflects ECOWAS’ dedication to sustainable solutions that uplift vulnerable populations affected by disasters in ECOWAS Member States” Said TARFA-UGBE.

She emphasized the need for improved stakeholders collaboration in delivering effective humanitarian assistance, adding that partnership with relevant national and local stakeholders was critical to ensuring implementation of impactful humanitarian interventions by the Commission.

Speaking during the closing session of the technical monitoring mission, the Secretary of State for Social Inclusion, the Republic of Cabo Verde, Mrs. Lídia LIMA, underscored the significance of ECOWAS’ humanitarian and financial support to the country describing it as a vital complement to Cabo Verde’s national poverty eradication efforts.

In his remarks, the ECOWAS Interim Permanent Representative to Cabo Verde, Mr Jean Francis SEMPORE, highlighted ECOWAS’ diplomatic engagements in Cabo Verde, the Commission’s long-standing commitment to the country’s humanitarian needs, as well ongoing efforts towards ensuring that ECOWAS’ support aligns with regional and national development policies and priorities .

The objective of the mission was assessing the progress of humanitarian assistance provided to over 200 families, including housing support for 80 families and livelihood assistance for 200 others. Over the course of five days, from January 27 to January 31, 2025, the ECOWAS team worked closely with the Government of Cabo Verde, implementing partners, and local stakeholders to assess the impact of the Commission’s $770,143 humanitarian assistance package to the country. This funding was allocated to help 560 families affected by the devastating 2023 floods.