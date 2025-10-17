The ECOWAS Commission, through its Resident Representative in Côte d’Ivoire, Her Excellency Ms. Fanta Cissé, officially handed over financial support to the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) and the National Human Rights Council (CNDH) on October 14, 2025, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The ceremony took place in the presence of the First Vice-President of the CEI, Mr. Sourou Koné, representing President Ibrahime Coulibaly-Kuibiert, Ms. Namizata Sangaré, President of the CNDH, and Mr. Serigne Ka, Acting Head of the Electoral Assistance Division, Head of the ECOWAS Long-Term Election Observation Mission (LTEOM).

This support, consisting of US $300,000 for the CEI and US $84,000 for the CNDH, is part of the ECOWAS Regional Support Program for Electoral Processes in Member States.

Opening the ceremony, Ms. Fanta Cissé emphasized that peace and democracy are ongoing processes that require constant commitment. She recalled that these values are built every day through dialogue, tolerance, and the shared responsibility of all political and social actors.

She also praised the democratic maturity of the Ivorian people and the ongoing efforts of the national authorities to maintain a peaceful and inclusive political climate.

Through this initiative, ECOWAS reaffirms its commitment to democracy, good governance, and regional stability, in accordance with its Additional Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, particularly Articles 12 to 14 relating to support for member states during election periods.