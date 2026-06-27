A high-level ECOWAS delegation led by the Commissioner for Internal Services is undertaking a benchmarking and study visit to the United Nations Global Service Centre (UNGSC) in Brindisi, Italy from the 23rd to the 25th of June, 2025.
The visit forms part of the Commission’s efforts to strengthen its institutional support systems and enhance the operational development of the ECOWAS Logistics Depot (ELD) in Lungi, Sierra Leone. Through technical briefings, facility tours, and interactive engagements with UNGSC officials, the delegation is examining international best practices in logistics support, supply chain management, infrastructure development, digital transformation, sustainability, asset management, and mission support operations.
The engagement also provides an opportunity to explore future areas of cooperation between ECOWAS and the United Nations in support of regional peace, security, humanitarian response, and institutional resilience.
The visit underscores ECOWAS’ commitment to building modern, efficient, and sustainable support systems capable of meeting the evolving needs of the Community and its Member States.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).