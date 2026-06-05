The ECOWAS Commission, in collaboration with Women in Law and Development (WILDAF), organized a five-day training workshop in Banjul, Republic of The Gambia, from 18 to 22 May 2026. The overall objective of the workshop is to strengthen the capacities of women traders and entrepreneurs in the agribusiness sector to enable them to better understand, use, and comply with the legal, regulatory, and policy instruments that govern their business activities.

In her opening remarks, delivered on behalf of Dr. Kalilou Sylla, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mrs. Miatta French, ECOWAS Permanent Representative to The Gambia, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to building a people-centered community characterized by peace and shared prosperity. She emphasized that this activity is in alignment with ECOWAS Vision 2050, which places women and youth at the core of the region’s development agenda and community activities.

She reaffirmed the critical role women play in cross-border trade, highlighting the tangible progress made in recent years toward their empowerment. She underscored ongoing efforts to implement policies aimed at improving the conditions of women entrepreneurs and traders across the region.

Of note is the three-year work plan of the Women in Trade Sub-Committee under the Regional Trade Facilitation framework. This plan outlines targeted interventions, including the development of women-friendly border infrastructure, the adoption of a simplified trade regime, and the establishment of effective mechanisms for reporting incidents of harassment at border crossings, among other strategic actions.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration, and Employment, Mr. Jammeh, emphasized that cross-border trade remains a critical driver of economic integration, growth, and resilience in West Africa. He noted that it facilitates the movement of goods and services across national borders, strengthens regional value chains, and promotes the free movement of people—key pillars underpinning the ECOWAS vision.

He further highlighted that, across West African economies, informal cross-border trade accounts for a significant share of regional commerce. This sector plays a vital role in supporting livelihoods, reducing poverty, and enhancing food security, with women forming the backbone of cross-border trading activities in the region.

Mme. Antoinette Mbrou, Coordinator for West Africa of Women in Law and Development in Africa (WILDAF), expressed her sincere appreciation to the Female Lawyers Association of The Gambia (FLAG) for its outstanding collaboration and steadfast commitment to the organization’s activities. She underscored the importance of strengthened collaboration among civil society organizations, public institutions, and regional partners in promoting women’s participation in regional trade. She noted that such synergies are essential to overcoming the structural barriers that hinder women’s economic potential.

In concluding her remarks, she reaffirmed her conviction that investing in women produces transformative and lasting impacts. She posited that educating women strengthens families, supporting women traders stimulates economic growth, and empowering women across the region contributes to sustainable progress in food security and overall regional development.

During the five days, participants acquired a solid understanding of the legal frameworks governing cross-border trade in West Africa, particularly within The Gambia. They also developed their capacity to identify and comply with the required documentation for lawful business operations. They learned to recognize the value of formalizing their economic activities, including its immediate and long-term benefits.

Furthermore, the training strengthened participants’ communication and advocacy skills, enabling them to effectively engage decision-makers and defend their economic rights. At a collective level, participants developed a structured advocacy plan outlining priority actions to be pursued with relevant authorities. In addition, a comprehensive mobilization and awareness-raising strategy was established to enhance knowledge and empowerment among women traders within their communities, thereby contributing to more inclusive and sustainable regional trade practices.