Tostan (www.Tostan.org) and GIZ announce the launch in Benin of the project "Eco-systemic engagement for citizen-led peace and social cohesion". Funded by the Fonds Régional de Stabilisation et de Développement (FRSD), an initiative of ECOWAS and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), this project aims to promote social cohesion and prevent violent extremism in Benin.

The increase in conflicts over access to resources, tensions between herders and farmers, and the risk of violent extremism in recent years in northern Benin calls for collaborative and inclusive solutions. This innovative project addresses these challenges by building the capacities of key players such as policy-makers, civil society organizations (especially women and youth), and agro-pastoral networks to better address mental health and psychosocial issues, prevent violence and build social cohesion at community level. The project's approach is based on synergy between these players, enabling us to step up efforts on mental health and psychosocial support, strengthen grassroots conflict prevention mechanisms, promote inclusive governance and guarantee shared and equitable management of resources.

Through a series of interactive knowledge-sharing seminars, the various players will be trained in the key principles of Tostan's non-formal education model, centered on human rights and rooted in African cultural values.

“Social cohesion requires that people have access to contextually and culturally appropriate approaches to addressing their mental health and wellbeing. We promote approaches to mental health and psychosocial support that are inclusive, participatory and community-led. It's crucial to create an inclusive environment where every stakeholder, especially women, young people and marginalized groups, can flourish and actively contribute to building collective wellbeing. This strengthens community resilience and solidarity.” Yussuf Sané, Program Leadership Team Coordinator, Tostan.

Strengthening the mental health of women and young people

The project focuses on the mental health of women, young people and vulnerable groups, who are often the first victims of the socio-economic consequences of conflict. Their emotional and physical wellbeing is an essential element not only in ensuring their individual resilience, but also in fostering strong social cohesion at community level.

"Psychosocial support for women, young people and other marginalized groups is not only a priority for their individual well-being, but also crucial for strengthening social cohesion", Yussuf Sané.

Note to editors:

For further information, please contact :

Fo-Koffi DJAMESSI (fo-koffidjamessi@tostan.org)

TOSTAN Head of Communications

fo-koffidjamessi@tostan.org

+221 77 355 72 34

About Tostan:

Based in Senegal, Tostan is a community development organization that has been committed for over 30 years to empowering communities to realize their vision of well-being based on respect for human rights. Working in five West African countries, Tostan's holistic programs address a wide range of issues, including the empowerment of women and girls, the protection of children's rights, the promotion of education, the improvement of maternal and child health, environmental protection, respect for human rights, and the abandonment of harmful social practices such as child marriage and female circumcision. www.Tostan.org

About GIZ:

As a service provider in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development and international education, GIZ has over 50 years' experience in a wide range of fields, including economic development and employment promotion, energy and the environment, as well as peace and security. The diverse expertise of our federal enterprise is in demand around the world - from the German government, European Union institutions, the United Nations, the private sector and the governments of other countries. We work with companies, civil society players and research institutions, promoting successful interaction between development policy and other areas of policy and activity. GIZ's main sponsor is the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). https://apo-opa.co/404yGWQ

About the ECOWAS Fund for Regional Stabilization and Development (FRSD):

The FRSD is a collaborative program that aims to strengthen and stabilize fragile regions within ECOWAS member states by promoting resilience to crises and creating sustainable economic opportunities for vulnerable groups, particularly women, young people and returning migrants.

The overall aim of the launch event is to introduce FRSD social cohesion measures in Benin and discuss ways of ensuring the project's effectiveness through synergistic cooperation tailored to local needs. More specifically, the launch aimed to create a common understanding of the project's scope and objectives by region, among partners at the community level. In addition, it defined roles and responsibilities, as well as communication channels for partners involved in project implementation, and provided a platform for synergy with different stakeholders in the country.