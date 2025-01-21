As a key leader within the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC), Mbogo Ngabo Seli, Commissioner in charge of the Common Market Department at CEMAC, will join as a distinguished speaker at the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) in Brazzaville.

The Common Market Department of CEMAC is tasked with driving regional economic integration by enabling free trade, coordinating economic policies, attracting investment and strengthening competitiveness among its member states. By harmonizing regulation and promoting cross-border collaboration, CEMAC supports the Republic of Congo’s efforts to double its oil production, expand LNG exports and unlock new exploration and development opportunities. The regional body’s focus on infrastructure development, streamlined legislation and shared resource management strengthens Republic of Congo’s position as a key player in Central Africa’s energy sector, while enhancing its ability to meet production targets.

The inaugural Congo Economic and Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025 in Brazzaville, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

As Commissioner, Seli is expected to share insights on CEMAC’s initiatives to promote economic integration and facilitate regional cooperation, emphasizing their impact on driving energy development in the Republic of Congo and across Central Africa. During CEIF 2025, Seli will highlight how these efforts align with Republic of Congo’s ambitious energy goals, including increased oil and gas production and monetization of natural resources. These initiatives contribute to strengthening the region’s energy infrastructure, boosting intra-regional trade and enhancing energy security.

The role of CEMAC in enhancing energy collaboration and optimizing resource utilization across the region is particularly crucial as member states face the challenge of attracting more foreign investment into the energy sector. Through joint infrastructure projects, such as shared LNG export terminals and cross-border pipelines, CEMAC aims to reduce operational costs, foster trade and create a more competitive regional market. By addressing regulatory inconsistencies and promoting greater policy alignment, CEMAC is laying the foundation for a more sustainable energy future in Central Africa, positioning the Republic of Congo and its neighbors for long-term growth and stability.