Ecobank (www.Ecobank.com), the leading private pan-African financial services Group which has unrivalled African expertise, is delighted to have been named Best Bank in Africa 2025 in Global Finance’s World’s Best Banks 2025 Awards. The Awards also selected Ecobank Gambia and Ecobank Togo as the Best Banks 2025 in their respective countries.

Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, said, “Driving intra-African trade is an important focus of our Growth, Transformation and Returns strategy and we are continuously leveraging technology and partnerships to further enhance our continental digital payments platform and to position Ecobank as Africa’s trade bank of choice.

“These awards are a testament to Ecobank’s intense focus on putting our customers at the centre of our decision making, and the quality of our comprehensive suite of financial products, services and solutions that we provide to global and regional corporates, financial institutions and international organisations. Our expertise and integrated coverage, which is networked across our 35-African country footprint, enable us to structure complex local and cross-border transactions. We maximise our impact across our markets by deploying our key product pillars of cash management; trade finance; fixed income currencies and commodities; loans and liquidity; investment banking; and securities, wealth and asset management.”

In selecting the best bank winners, Global Finance’s judges considered factors including growth in assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development and innovation in products. They also sought the opinions of equity analysts, credit rating analysts, banking consultants and others involved in the industry, and held extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers, banking consultants and analysts. The winners are banks that attend carefully to their customers’ needs in difficult markets and accomplish strong results while laying the foundations for future success.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Ecobank Gambia and Ecobank Togo will be presented with their awards at the Global Finance Awards Ceremony at the National Press Club in Washington DC, USA, on 18 October 2025, which is being held during the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings.

About Ecobank:

Ecobank Group is the leading private pan-African banking group with unrivalled African expertise. Present in 35 sub-Saharan African countries, as well as France, the UK, UAE and China, its unique pan-African platform provides a single gateway for payments, cash management, trade and investment. The Group employs over 14,000 people and offers Consumer, Commercial, Corporate and Investment Banking products, services and solutions across multiple channels, including digital, to over 32 million customers. For further information, please visit www.Ecobank.com

