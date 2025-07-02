Ecobank (www.EcoBank.com), a leading pan-African financial services group, and Google Cloud today announced a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at transforming financial services with advanced analytics and AI and driving digital empowerment across Africa. Through this collaboration, Ecobank plans to leverage Google Cloud's cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative payment and remittance solutions that are frictionless, secure, and universally accessible, empowering individuals and businesses across the continent and beyond. This collaboration will focus on leveraging Google Cloud’s advanced technologies and AI to enhance Ecobank's digital offerings to accelerate the digital transformation of the Bank.

The partnership agreement is designed to empower individuals, support the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region, and contribute to the overall economic development of Africa.

This partnership is intended to deliver substantial benefits:

Enhancing financial accessibility: The collaboration will strive to simplify and streamline money transfers, both domestically and across borders. This will be supported by Google Cloud’s scalable infrastructure and advanced API solutions, such as Apigee, aiming to make financial transactions faster, more affordable, and more accessible for more people, facilitating crucial support for families and enabling smoother commercial activities for businesses.

Empowering African businesses: A core objective of the collaboration is to explore ways to bolster the continent's entrepreneurial ecosystem. By leveraging Google Cloud's capabilities, including its powerful data analytics platform, BigQuery, for AI-driven insights, Ecobank will aim to develop solutions that improve access to finance for SMEs, simplify payment acceptance, and provide valuable data-driven insights to help businesses scale across more than 33 countries in Africa.

Envisioning seamless digital banking: The collaboration will explore the creation of more intuitive and user-friendly digital banking platforms, built on Google Cloud's secure and scalable global infrastructure and enhanced by Google Cloud's AI technologies. This will empower Ecobank's developers and customers to easily integrate into Ecobank's platforms connecting to a unified and advanced API, enabling them to offer innovative financial solutions. For example, fintech partners can readily provide core banking services such as accounts, payments, and lending for seamless transactions.

Personalising financial solutions responsibly: Utilizing Google's advanced data analytics, AI, and machine learning, while upholding the highest standards of data privacy and security, Ecobank will aim to better understand and anticipate customer needs. This will enable the development of more relevant and personalized financial products and services, including tailored credit, savings, and insurance options.

Strategic expert collaboration: Google Cloud's Professional Services team will aim to provide ongoing expert support to Ecobank, ensuring the effective implementation of technology and the successful realization of the collaboration's transformative goals over the coming years.

Jeremy Awori, Group CEO, Ecobank said: "Our collaboration with Google Cloud is a leap forward in Ecobank’s digital transformation journey. We look forward to leveraging Google Cloud's world-class technology to unlock new possibilities for individuals and businesses to grow and scale across Africa. This collaboration signifies our shared intent to explore building a more connected and financially inclusive future for the continent."

Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud said: "Google Cloud and Ecobank have a shared vision for using technology to help deliver financial empowerment to more people and businesses in Africa. We look forward to exploring the ways our cutting-edge AI, powerful data analytics, and scalable infrastructure can support Ecobank efforts to fuel the continent's economic development and digital future."

This agreement signifies a shared commitment between Ecobank and Google Cloud to explore how the power of technology might unlock new opportunities for Africans and contribute to a digitally empowered and economically vibrant future for the continent.

Ecobank and Google Cloud will actively explore opportunities to further expand their collaboration, tapping into the vast potential of other Google solutions and services.

About Ecobank Group:

The Ecobank Group is the leading pan-African private sector banking group with unparalleled African expertise. It operates in 35 countries across sub-Saharan Africa, as well as in France, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and China. Its unique pan-African network provides a unified platform for payments, cash management, trade, and investments. The Ecobank Group employs over 14,000 people serving more than 32 million customers and offers a comprehensive range of Personal, Commercial, and Corporate&Investment Banking products, services, and solutions through multiple channels, including digital. For more information, please visit www.EcoBank.com

About Google Cloud:

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.