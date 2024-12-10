Ecobank Côte d’Ivoire (www.Ecobank.com), part of the leading pan-African financial services group, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Finance Corporation to roll out the 10,000 Women initiative to enable Ecobank Cote d’Ivoire’s women small and medium-sized enterprises (WSME) clients to build their capacity, transform and grow their businesses.

Speaking about the intended impact of this partnership, Paul-Harry Aithnard, Regional Executive UEMOA and Managing Director, Ecobank Côte d’Ivoire, said: “The ‘10,000 Women’ programme is much more than just an educational initiative – it is a lever for propelling female-owned or led SMEs and strengthening their capacities to succeed.

“To transform women entrepreneurs into strong Business Managers, partnerships are critical. I welcome this partnership with IFC, which will support our Ellevate customers to build impactful businesses through the Goldman Sachs ’10, 000 women’ initiative. This initiative complements our Ellevate programme, which provides Ivorian women-owned and women-focused businesses with full-service cash management, banking facilities, tailored solutions, and a range of business skills, leadership and growth initiatives.”

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women initiative is a free-to-access online business education programme available to women across around world. Its practical interactive activities cover all aspects of business, from leadership to negotiations, marketing and sales. Participants can take any of the 10 courses available, or any combination of courses, to get what they need for their businesses to survive, adapt and thrive. They can also access practical advice from business experts on how to carve out their niche, implement a pivot strategy, manage cash flow, reach new customers, and be an effective leader.

The 10,000 Women courses provided are:

Grow your Business

Fundamentals of Business Finance

Fundamentals of Leadership

Fundamentals of Customers and Competition

Fundamentals of Financial Planning

Fundamentals of Sales and Marketing

Fundamentals of Operations

Fundamentals of Management

Fundamentals of Funding

Fundamentals of Negotiation.

About Ecobank Côte d’Ivoire:

Ecobank Côte d’Ivoire was established on 24 April 1989, and has its Head Office at Immeuble Ecobank, Avenue Houdaille, Place de la République 01 B.P. 4107 – Abidjan 01, Côte d’Ivoire. It has 33 branches, 167 ATMs, 4,500 Xpress Point agents. It serves numerous individuals, schools, churches, sole traders, SMEs, local, small and medium corporates, regional companies, NGOs, financial institutions, international organisations, multinationals, public sector entities, governments and government agencies through its Consumer, Commercial and Corporate banking divisions. The Bank is 75 per cent owned by Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the pan-African financial conglomerate headquartered in Lomé, Togo, which operates in 35 sub-Saharan African countries.

About Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women:

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women is a global initiative that fosters economic growth by providing women entrepreneurs around the world with a business and management education, mentoring and networking, and access to capital. The program was founded on the understanding that investing in women entrepreneurs leads to economic growth and stronger communities. Since 2008, 10,000 Women has trained and empowered over 10,000 women business owners across 100 countries, and graduates from this program have consistently reported immediate and sustained business growth.