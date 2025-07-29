Information technology company Easy People has joined the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference – the country’s premier industry event – as a Silver Sponsor. As a company dedicated to developing innovative solutions and services in the area of information technology, Easy People is positioned as a problem-solver for technological challenges. As Angola pursues enhanced oil and gas production, these solutions will be invaluable as operators target greater efficiency through digital solutions.

Easy People offers a diverse range of services and solutions that aim to support clients as they scale-up their operations. The company offers support in the infrastructure sector, through networking architectures, structured wiring and data centers; systems integration, through access and service management, network configuration and technical assistance; as well as technological solutions, including management solutions, business intelligence and information security. Easy People’s sponsorship at AOG 2025 reflects its commitment to supporting companies across the entire oil and gas value chain in the country.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Easy People’s participation comes as Angola strives to enhance oil and gas production through greater efficiency at producing assets, investments in new blocks and the development of frontier markets. Technological innovation represents a key driver of this ambition, enabling companies to leverage tools such as Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and digital processes to streamline operations and de-risk exploration and production. Angola’s efforts to scale-up production coincide with an ambition to reduce emissions across oil and gas projects. This requires an innovative and balanced approach to development processes, underscoring a strategic opportunity for companies such as Easy People to provide technological support.

As such, AOG 2025 represents a unique platform for companies such as Easy People to connect with operators and discuss strategies for producing more oil and gas. As the largest event of its kind in the country, AOG 2025 convenes a variety of stakeholders, from government representatives to international operators to financiers, service providers and technology experts. Easy People’s participation affirms the event’s role as a premier meeting platform for the country’s oil and gas industry.