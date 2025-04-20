As Christians around the world celebrate Easter, I extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt wishes to all who profess the Christian faith here in Seychelles and beyond.

Easter is a sacred and joyful time that invites Christians to reflect deeply on the message of hope, renewal, and divine love through the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is a celebration of life triumphing over death, light overcoming darkness, and faith sustaining human beings even in the most challenging of times.

In our beloved Seychelles, we are blessed to live in a nation where peace, unity, and mutual respect allow us to celebrate any faith freely. Let this Easter be a reminder that, similar to the resurrection of Christ, everyone can rise above hardship, division, and fear—renewed in spirit and purpose, as individuals and as a nation.

May this sacred season inspire each one to act with greater compassion, kindness, and generosity. Let the joy of Easter strengthen our families, build bridges of understanding in our communities, and guide us to walk in the light of truth and grace.

To the Christian community of Seychelles, I thank you for the strength of your faith and your continued contribution to the moral and spiritual foundation of our country.

On behalf of the Government and the people of Seychelles, and from my family to yours, I wish you a blessed and peaceful Easter.

He is risen—indeed, He is risen!

God bless you all,

Wavel Ramkalawan

President of the Republic of Seychelles

Easter 2025