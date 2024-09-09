EAHS held yet another successful conference, bringing together more than 80 leading UN Agencies/NGOs and over 600 delegates. This think-tank event was attended by leading experts from the humanitarian and private sectors to outline the roadmap for the sustainable development of Africa. Closing the digital divide is one of the prime conditions for lasting success. IEC Telecom (www.IEC-Telecom.com), an esteemed international leader in satellite communications, joined the event to reveal an innovative network management solution powered by the Starlink LEO network.

Digitalisation holds immense potential to transform the economic landscape of the continent. According to the GSMA Association's 2024 report, a 10% increase in mobile internet penetration could boost GDP per capita by up to 2.5% across Africa. Yet, according to the World Bank, less than a third of the continent's population had access to broadband internet as of 2022. Notably, those are the areas heavily dependent on humanitarian support.

"Bridging the digital gap is not just a technological imperative. It is a pathway to sustainable development and inclusive progress in Africa. Humanitarian sector plays a key role in this transformation, spreading technology and benefits it holds within communities in need,” says Cameron Malik, Events Director, East African Humanitarian Summit (EAHS).

Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) telecom networks, such as Starlink, opened new horizons for the aid sector, enabling fast-speed and low-latency connectivity, a prerequisite for seamless operation of modern operations, even in the most remote areas. Licensed in 13 countries, the disruptive operator aims to expand its service across 30 more African states by the end of 2025.

While LEO fuels digital transformation, network management shapes the architecture of the new connectivity ecosystem. Addressing EAHS delegates, Nabil Ben Soussia, CCO of IEC Telecom Group, presented an innovative solution for the implementation of Starlink within the humanitarian field.

“Network management is not only about user quality but also flexibility and budget control. Considering escalating geopolitical tensions and the rising number of natural disasters, the humanitarian sector is facing a lot of pressure to optimise aid delivery. – explained Mr. Ben Soussia. - Our new solutions allow NGOs to shift Starlink data allocation between their missions as and when required, achieving maximum productivity over each megabit.”

In case of emergency, vital connectivity can be swiftly repurposed from routine operations to critical needs, such as telemedicine in field hospitals or seamless live-time monitoring of the vehicular fleet in the affected areas. A number of leading NGOs have shown an interest in this innovative satcom solution, which promises a great shift within the humanitarian industry in the near future.

“EAHS is dedicated to fostering sustainable development in Africa. Each year, we seek out visionary change-makers who provide solutions that deliver tangible benefits to deprived communities as well as the humanitarian sector as a whole. IEC Telecom exemplifies this commitment. We are deeply grateful for their contribution to the conference and look forward to many years of fruitful collaboration,” concluded Cameron Malik, Events Director, East African Humanitarian Summit (EAHS).

The path to a digitally inclusive Africa is paved by the connected humanitarian sector, and EAHS 2024 once again showcased its pivotal role in the advancement of progress within the industry.

About EAHS:

EAHS is East Africa’s longest established&premier humanitarian conference/expo for aid, development and procurement. Hosted annually since 2011, the EAHS Conferences serve as a platform for discussion on cross-sector collaboration between leading UN agencies, government institutions, and the private sector. The event aims to gather decision-makers under one roof to jointly map the future for sustainable development in Africa. Learn more: www.EAHSAfrica.org.

About IEC Telecom Group:

IEC Telecom Group is a leading international satellite service provider with nearly three decades of experience in engineering voice and data solutions. Being one of the key service providers to major humanitarian organisations, IEC Telecom also caters to government and private sectors. Recognised as an expert in the field of network management and value-added services, IEC Telecom fosters digitalisation across areas with limited GSM coverage. IEC Telecom delivers satcom solutions globally with a wide distribution network in Africa. Learn more at www.IEC-Telecom.com