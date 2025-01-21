The Republic of Congo is gearing up for a significant increase in its oil output over the next three years, driven by a series of landmark projects spearheaded by industry giants including TotalEnergies, Trident Energy and Perenco. With an ambitious goal of doubling oil production to 500,000 barrels per day by 2025, the country is focusing on expanding production in both new and mature fields. This strategic drive positions the Republic of Congo as one of the most promising oil producers in Central Africa, looking to harness untapped reserves and maximize the potential of existing assets.

At the upcoming Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF), a dedicated session on Driving Oil Output will provide an in-depth look at the Republic of Congo’s efforts to sustainably increase its oil production. The session will highlight crucial developments across the country’s energy sector, with discussions centered on the contributions of major players, including TotalEnergies’ $600 million investment in the Moho Nord field, which is expected to add 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) to national production. Delegates will also hear from industry leaders about Trident Energy’s recent entry into the Nkossa, Nsoko II, Lianzi and Moho-Bilondo fields, which is expected to boost Trident’s global production by about 30,000 bpd and reinforce Congo’s growing role in the global oil market.

In addition to these new projects, the Republic of Congo is seeing revitalization efforts in its mature fields, such as Tchibouela II and Tchendo II, operated by Perenco. These fields are undergoing extensive upgrades, including new drilling and seismic assessments, aimed at increasing their output and extending their lifespan. Perenco, which confirmed a production rate of 80,000 bpd in October 2024 following a $30 million investment, is set to reach 100,000 bpd in 2025 through additional investments and advanced techniques to revitalize aging wells and access previously untapped reserves.

The Driving Oil Output session will address the broader strategic importance of these developments for the Republic of Congo’s energy ambitions, particularly in terms of regional cooperation and energy security. With new fields coming online and mature assets benefiting from advanced technology and expertise, the country is positioning itself as a key energy player in Central Africa. The session at CEIF will provide stakeholders with valuable insights into how these projects are helping the Republic of Congo meet its production goals while fostering economic growth and diversification in the energy sector.

By highlighting the country’s potential to increase oil production sustainably and strategically, CEIF 2025 will underscore the Republic of Congo’s growing role within Africa’s dynamic energy market. Participants will learn firsthand how collaboration between local and international stakeholders is essential to unlocking the full potential of these landmark oil and gas projects, which are set to transform the national energy landscape.

The inaugural Congo Economic and Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025 in Brazzaville, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.