The Sports Africa Investment Summit (SAIS25) is more than an event—it’s a movement to unlock Africa’s potential by investing in sports infrastructure for a sustainable future. This mission wouldn’t be possible without the support of visionary partners committed to driving innovation, policy development, and investment in Africa’s sports industry.

Meet the Partners

Afreximbank – A leading financial institution fostering trade and development across Africa, Afreximbank brings its expertise in funding large-scale projects, making it a key player in sports infrastructure financing.

Bank of Industry (BOI) – As Nigeria’s leading development finance institution, BOI plays a critical role in driving local economic growth. Through strategic financing, BOI is supporting the expansion of Nigeria’s sports sector, creating opportunities for businesses and communities to thrive.

International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS) – A global leader in sport integrity, ICSS works across continents to promote safety, transparency, and governance in sports. Their partnership with SAIS25 reinforces the need for robust security frameworks that protect investments and ensure the long-term sustainability of Africa’s sports ecosystem.

UN Global Compact Network Nigeria – Championing responsible business practices, this network is instrumental in promoting sustainability within sports investments, ensuring that SAIS25 initiatives align with global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

NESH Foundation – With a focus on Nigerian entrepreneurship, NESH plays a vital role in connecting sports investment with local economic empowerment, creating opportunities for homegrown businesses to thrive.

Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) – As a Nigerian policy think tank, NESG drives economic transformation by shaping investment-friendly policies across multiple sectors, including sports. Their expertise in fostering collaboration between governments, private sector players, and investors positions them as a key advocate for a sustainable and profitable sports industry across Africa.

Why This Matters

The collective efforts of these esteemed partners underscore SAIS25’s mission: to transform Africa’s sports sector through strategic investments, infrastructure development, and policies that foster long-term sustainability.

As SAIS25 approaches on February 17-18, 2025, in Lagos, we invite investors, policymakers, industry leaders, athletes, sports talent managers, sports merchandisers, fans and enthusiasts to join us in shaping the future of African sports.

