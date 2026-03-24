The organisers of the DRC Mining Week expo and conference have warmly welcomed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the South African Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Fonds De Promotion De L’Industrie (FIP) that was recently signed in Cape Town.

VUKA Group, the organisers of the annual flagship mining gathering in Lubumbashi in June, have lauded what it terms “the commitment to building a larger mining community across the SADC region and towards greater cooperation, economic prosperity, and sustainable development for the continent."

According to the IDC, the MOU is the first of its kind and is aimed at fostering collaboration in areas of mutual economic interest between South Africa and the DRC for the benefit of the region.

Countries well-placed to cooperate

“Exploring even closer cooperation between South Africa and the DRC is a logical, strategic development, as the countries are well‑placed to cooperate, especially in mining,” states Samukelo Madlabane, Events Director – Mining for the VUKA Group. “The DRC holds vast mineral reserves, while South Africa brings decades of mining expertise, advanced technology, and established financial institutions that can support cross‑border ventures.”

Moreover, Madlabane explains: “South Africa and the DRS share a long and storied history in mining. Both nations have been blessed with generous resources and have a tradition of being close to the soil, from agri to mining—working this soil is in their DNA.”

DRC Mining Week success story

He continues: “The DRC Mining Week success story of the last two decades is proof that the two countries are already working closely across the value chain in the sector. For the last 20 years, we have had the privilege of building an incredible, dynamic community of mining pioneers and entrepreneurs in the heart of the Copperbelt, gathering in Lubumbashi for DRC Mining Week. Many South African technology and service providers as well as developers have been with us since the start and have greatly benefited from being able to build close ties and successful businesses and partnerships in-country.”

The DRC Mining Week organisers hope to provide a platform for the IDC and FIP at the event in order to report back on the progress of the MOU and the establishment of a broad framework for these institutions to collaborate, co-develop, and co-invest in projects and exchange investment.

DRC Mining Week dates and venue 2026:

- Expo and conference: 17–19 June 2026

- Location: The Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC

Social Media:

Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/4bE3Rww

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/47gv9b8

LinkedIN: https://apo-opa.co/4uNrFqp

About DRC Mining Week:

In another record-breaking year in 2025, DRC Mining Week’s numbers increased by 42% for a total of 13,078 visitors as part of 16,500 attendees from 80+ countries.

Website: http://www.DRCMiningWeek.com



About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group (www.WeAreVUKA.com) (formerly Clarion Events Africa), is a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, green economy and retail sectors. Other well-known events by VUKA Group include DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum (http://apo-opa.co/4bKcm9k), Nigeria Mining Week (http://apo-opa.co/3Nmc00H), Enlit Africa (http://apo-opa.co/4bKuEaI), Africa’s Green Economy Summit (http://apo-opa.co/4v6gmdp), Carbon Markets Africa Summit (http://apo-opa.co/4uO7Ijo), Smarter Mobility Africa (http://apo-opa.co/47nS3xg), ECOM Africa (http://apo-opa.co/4svIG7e) and CEM Africa (http://apo-opa.co/3NniRqJ).

