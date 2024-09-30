On behalf of the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) (https://Africa.FSC.org/), the FSC International Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Subhra Bhattacharjee as the new Director General, effective 01 October 2024.

Subhra Bhattacharjee brings over 20 years of experience in public policy and programming in climate change and sustainable development, having worked closely with governments, NGOs, academia, and the private sector worldwide. She has worked for the United Nations, and prior to that for the Reserve Bank of India, with a brief stint in academia.

Bhattacharjee holds a Master of Philosophy in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in economics from Iowa State University.

Stuart Valintine, Chair of the FSC International Board of Directors said, “Subhra’s expertise and experience in international development and leadership will serve her well as she steps in at this critical juncture in FSC’s organizational growth.”

Bhattacharjee’s ambitious vision aligns with FSC’s mission and future goals, aiming to leverage its membership, network and collaborative partnerships to strengthen global forest stewardship for protection and sustainable management of the world’s forests. .

Commenting on the appointment, Bhattacharjee said, “It is an honour and a privilege to join FSC as Director General. We must act urgently to mitigate the ongoing global climate and biodiversity crises, and the conservation, restoration, and sustainable use of forests with respect for forest-dependent communities is critical for this. In this context, today FSC’s mission and role are more relevant than ever. I look forward to working with the whole FSC community and partners to maximize the contribution of forests to sustainable development.”

Outgoing Director General, Kim Carstensen says, “Guided by our global vision to meet the world’s need for forest products while protecting forests, FSC has contributed immensely towards a sustainable planet over the last 12 years, and I wish Subhra every success in this vital role. Her expertise and vision are exactly what FSC needs to continue to provide solutions to some of the most pressing challenges of our time.”

Peter Alele (PhD), Africa Regional Director says, “We at FSC Africa are delighted to welcome Dr. Subhra Bhattacharjee as our new Director General. Her extensive experience and leadership skills will be invaluable as we work to expand the area of forests protected under the FSC label and advance our vision of a sustainable future for Africa's forests.

Recently, the FSC International Board of Directors approved the establishment of a legal entity in Africa. This significant step marks a new era for FSC in the region. We believe that through collaboration and strategic partnerships, we can strengthen this office and further our mission of promoting responsible forest management.”

Bhattacharjee’s appointment brings new perspectives and energy to the organization, opening the next chapter in FSC's mission to promote responsible management of world's forests and securing their long-term resilience.

About FSC:

FSC is a non-profit organization that provides a proven sustainable forest management solution. Currently, over 160 million hectares of forest worldwide is certified according to FSC standards. It is widely regarded as the most rigorous forest certification system among NGOs, consumers, and businesses alike to tackle today’s deforestation, climate, and biodiversity challenges. The FSC forest management standard is based on ten core principles designed to address a broad range of environmental, social, and economic factors. FSC’s “check tree” label is found on millions of forest-based products and verifies that they are sustainably sourced, from forest to consumer