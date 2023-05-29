High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On Sunday, 28th May 2023 at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the High Commission received Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The President is in Nigeria to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to hold on 29th May, 2023.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria.